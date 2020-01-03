Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1009
Jab Time
Took this of my right hand just before my cortisone injection in the hospital.
All done now. Apparently it will hurt when the anaesthetic wears off but it should start to feel a lot better in a few days once it has settled.
No returns today as typing with one finger of left hand not great! Have a good day, people!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1187
photos
184
followers
69
following
276% complete
View this month »
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Latest from all albums
1003
140
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
3rd January 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close