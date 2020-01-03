Previous
Jab Time by casablanca
Photo 1009

Jab Time

Took this of my right hand just before my cortisone injection in the hospital.

All done now. Apparently it will hurt when the anaesthetic wears off but it should start to feel a lot better in a few days once it has settled.

No returns today as typing with one finger of left hand not great! Have a good day, people!
Casablanca

