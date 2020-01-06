Goodbye Kathy

I have known this lovely lady since we were 14 years old and first became friends. Today was her funeral.



The photo at the top was taken on my son's first birthday many years ago, the photo at the bottom I took in February as we wandered through the RSPB reserve at Rainham Marsh. She was a great expert on birds among her many many skills and achievements and we were surrounded by a crowd of robins, most of which wanted to feed from her hand! As you normally only see one at a time or occasionally a pair, this was quite a sight!



I was so very sad that she died just a couple of weeks ago and I miss her very much already. A brave battle with cancer. She was gracious and resilient to the last with such a kind and fun heart. We were just 9 days apart in age.



She designed her own service with the vicar and as he announced the final song, he said "Kathy told me to urge you to please listen to the words as this song is my prayer for all of you." That was terribly moving. It was John Rutter's song and I enclose some of the words below:



The Lord bless you and keep you

The Lord make His face to shine upon you

And be gracious unto you

The Lord lift up the light

Of His countenance upon you,

And give you peace.

Amen



Rest in peace and rise in glory, dear Kathy. We will remember you always. Love you xx