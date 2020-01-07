Reaching Up

Taffy is growing an amaryllis too, so I said I would post photos of mine. I planted mine about 8 weeks ago and it just sat there doing nothing visible for a long time. I meant to photograph it when it looked like Taffy's does now but forgot: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-05
Suddenly in the last few days, it has burst into life and thrown up a huge shoot and bud 15" tall and took me completely by surprise. I can't remember what colour it is, so that will be fun to find out!
Thanks for your kind comments yesterday after my friend Kathy's funeral. This week I have had two funerals, a cortisone injection, (which hasn't worked yet but early days), biopsy results in the family to come and my son leaves home at the weekend. I am wobbly and a tad emotional currently!
It will pass. Life goes in seasons and at the moment, this is a tough one. Tired out and tearful today, but one day at a time, eh? One day at a time.