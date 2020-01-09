Piccadilly

An opportunity to grab a last bit of fun with the Teenager before he heads off for his course and we spent the morning in Piccadilly in London, buying the magnificent nerdy Star Wars tome from the book token he got as a prize when he left school in Summer in the huge Waterstones there and then enjoying the pleasures of Fortnum and Mason's Fountains Parlour.



You get to build your own ice cream sundae if you want by ticking items on the list. We had great fun and you can see he is one happy chappy when his arrived! We did, of course, manage to polish off a Welsh Rarebit each beforehand as well!



Gonna miss this boy, but it's oh such a pleasure to spend time with him. I shall look forward to the next time.