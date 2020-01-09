Previous
Piccadilly
Piccadilly

An opportunity to grab a last bit of fun with the Teenager before he heads off for his course and we spent the morning in Piccadilly in London, buying the magnificent nerdy Star Wars tome from the book token he got as a prize when he left school in Summer in the huge Waterstones there and then enjoying the pleasures of Fortnum and Mason's Fountains Parlour.

You get to build your own ice cream sundae if you want by ticking items on the list. We had great fun and you can see he is one happy chappy when his arrived! We did, of course, manage to polish off a Welsh Rarebit each beforehand as well!

Gonna miss this boy, but it's oh such a pleasure to spend time with him. I shall look forward to the next time.
Casablanca

Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
What a wonderful collage of happiness! You both have fabulous smiles which always bring a smile to my face! Life will soon be different but you are going to have lots of wonderful meet-ups! You will be able to see his lovely face on face time too! Big hug xxx
January 9th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Great shots of the two of you!
January 9th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this collage. What's your boy off to do?
January 9th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann Training to be a watersports instructor! Windsurfing, sailing, kayak, canoe, paddleboard, powerboat etc. Intensive course but should be fully qualified by end of March! Hopefully staying put and working there all Summer for experience too. We wait to see but it is possible he won’t be home again til next Winter 😱
January 9th, 2020  
