A friendly face by casablanca
Photo 1020

A friendly face

Life has been decidedly uphill and rough lately with a lot happening that is difficult in a short space of time. Today I heard of yet another friend who has died in the early hours of this morning, the mum of one of our Teenager's godmothers. A lovely twinkly lady with an infectious smile and giggle. We will miss her.

So a coffee with the wonderful friend pictured above this morning was a perfect tonic and her company was hugely appreciated. She's always a gem and has a wide range of thoughts and interests, so conversation with her is always great.

Thank God for coffee. Thank God for friends.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Lastrami
A wonderful portrait! Her beautiful smile makes me also smile :)
January 14th, 2020  
