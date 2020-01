Study in Silver

The little dried out brown buttterfly-like hydrangea flower heads in my garden caught my eye today. The skeleton of the veins and little capillaries reminded me of a Physallis. So tiny, so delicate.



Moved them into black and white to pull out the contrasts more and quite liked the result. Not a usual kind of composition for me, so I quite enjoyed playing with a bit and making it a kind of semi low key piece.