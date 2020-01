Don't be deceived......

.....this spot is not a river. It was the road in front of me that I had to drive down to get home just now!



Well, we have had a fair bit of rain lately.....



Talking of which, I am delighted to see on the news that some pretty hefty rain showers have been helping out the fire-torn places in eastern Australia. Hope it's the beginning of the end of your Summer troubles with the bushfires.