Churchill's Art by casablanca
Churchill's Art

I was at Chartwell yesterday, the former home of Sir Winston Churchill. He was well renowned as a painter and many of his paintings adorn the house and studio. Currently the National Trust, who look after the property now, have an Art Trail around the grounds with an image of one of his paintings in the spot where it was painted. Fascinating idea to see what he saw and also to see where the landscape has changed.

This one above is of their little circular swimming pool above the lake and near to the house. I thought it was a lovely idea for a trail.
19th January 2020

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
How absolutely lovely! I'd love to visit that one day. Nice shot.
January 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That’s wonderful, something I’d like to see one day
January 19th, 2020  
