Churchill's Art

I was at Chartwell yesterday, the former home of Sir Winston Churchill. He was well renowned as a painter and many of his paintings adorn the house and studio. Currently the National Trust, who look after the property now, have an Art Trail around the grounds with an image of one of his paintings in the spot where it was painted. Fascinating idea to see what he saw and also to see where the landscape has changed.



This one above is of their little circular swimming pool above the lake and near to the house. I thought it was a lovely idea for a trail.