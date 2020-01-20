Previous
Walking at Chartwell by casablanca
Photo 1026

Walking at Chartwell

Just for fun, a few more images from my walk on Saturday at Chartwell. Just love that place.

Missing my Teenager, so I borrowed his Wookie headphones for my iPod! Still working on finding a pair of headphones that don't push my hearing aids off my ears.....

Hubby is still ill, bless him, but doing the wise thing and staying home to get better rather than getting on the train into London and infecting everyone else as well as making himself worse! If only more people did that, fewer would be sick, I am sure!

Thanks for the help on my discussion about lightweight cameras. If you have anything to add, please do. All research is welcome as I try to solve the issue. https://365project.org/discuss/general/43065/lightweight-slr-cameras
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Diana ace
Beautiful images, it must have been wonderful to walk there.
January 20th, 2020  
Monique ace
You had beautiful weather for this walk 👍
January 20th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
This is such a beautiful estate. And the wookie headphones are very becoming! :)
January 20th, 2020  
