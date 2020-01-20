Walking at Chartwell

Just for fun, a few more images from my walk on Saturday at Chartwell. Just love that place.
Missing my Teenager, so I borrowed his Wookie headphones for my iPod! Still working on finding a pair of headphones that don't push my hearing aids off my ears.....
Hubby is still ill, bless him, but doing the wise thing and staying home to get better rather than getting on the train into London and infecting everyone else as well as making himself worse! If only more people did that, fewer would be sick, I am sure!