Ahsoka Tano by casablanca
Photo 1027

Ahsoka Tano

I am so excited to have just received this figure in the post! She is Ahsoka Tano and she is my all time favourite Jedi from the Star Wars canon.

If you have only ever seen the mainstream 9 movies, you may not have heard of her, but she is a huge favourite among fans and her voice is heard at the end of the recent movie release "The Rise of Skywalker." In between those movies, some of the gaps in storyline are filled by cartoon series called The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. This is where I have met Ahsoka Tano when she became Padawan to Anakin Skywalker.

As a family, we have a huge Star Wars tradition and have watched them all together. Teenager is an absolutely expert on all things Star Wars and we have many lively debates about characters, storylines, battleship designs and so much more.

My dream remains to own a plush toy Loth Cat from the Planet Lothal, but you can only get those at Disney's "Galaxy's Edge" theme park in America, which is a bit far far away for me currently....... but I live in hope! They are my favourites. The little purple cat you can see at Ahsoka's feet is a Tooka Cat - similar but not the same.

If you're not into Star Wars, just enjoy the image. If you are, enjoy the sight of young Ahsoka when she was Anakin's Padawan. Memories!
Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
I am laughing to myself as you could be speaking a foreign language! 😂😂 I have never seen any Star Wars movies and it seems I have a big hole in my education! Lol!
January 21st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler Ha ha, that's funny! My Dad got me into sci-fi as a child and I have always enjoyed it. Star Wars has to be understood as being very tongue in cheek and doesn't take itself too seriously. We love it!
January 21st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I’m hearing a foreign language too @pamknowler
January 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Foreign to me too 🙄
January 21st, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca perhaps our next meet up should be a Star Wars party and you could enlighten me! Lol!
January 21st, 2020  
