Marmalade Time by casablanca
Marmalade Time

We realised from the labels on our jars that we hadn't actually made our marmalade since 2016, so yesterday we put that right.

Teamwork in our house. Hubby is good at the chopping, slicing and juicing bit, while I do the boiling, stirring and pectin addition part. Got 7 lovely one pound jars full out of the batch and it tasted delicious.

Took this with my little handbag Olympus whilst having a go at left handed ladle work to get the hot marmalade into the heated jars. Little compact cameras you can use with one hand can be very handy sometimes!
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Brennie B
Oooh looks delicious..lovethat colour..Paddington ! .John loves marmalade .he's coming over for a jar...
January 22nd, 2020  
Casablanca
@brennieb Ha ha, I will put the kettle on......
January 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae
That has that wonderful golden look of marmalade that has taken! Just wait for that breakfast - toast with lashings of marmalade!
January 22nd, 2020  
Pam Knowler
Ooh looks delicious! I love a good marmalade! Never made any though so I am full of admiration!
January 22nd, 2020  
