Marmalade Time

We realised from the labels on our jars that we hadn't actually made our marmalade since 2016, so yesterday we put that right.



Teamwork in our house. Hubby is good at the chopping, slicing and juicing bit, while I do the boiling, stirring and pectin addition part. Got 7 lovely one pound jars full out of the batch and it tasted delicious.



Took this with my little handbag Olympus whilst having a go at left handed ladle work to get the hot marmalade into the heated jars. Little compact cameras you can use with one hand can be very handy sometimes!