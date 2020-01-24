Sign up
Photo 1030
Here she comes.....
Like Taffy, I have been watching my Amaryllis grow without a clue as to what the colour would be.
In the past week, she grew 2" a day on the stem and is now so tall, I had to put some sticks into the pot to support her!
Now the bud is opening and it looks as if she will be a red one.........maybe tomorrow?
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
3
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1208
photos
183
followers
69
following
282% complete
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
24th January 2020 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Casablanca
ace
@taffy
January 24th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful image! Looking forward to seeing that gorgeous red flower!
January 24th, 2020
Peter H
ace
Amazing that they grow so quickly.
January 24th, 2020
