Here she comes..... by casablanca
Photo 1030

Here she comes.....

Like Taffy, I have been watching my Amaryllis grow without a clue as to what the colour would be.

In the past week, she grew 2" a day on the stem and is now so tall, I had to put some sticks into the pot to support her!

Now the bud is opening and it looks as if she will be a red one.........maybe tomorrow?
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca
@taffy
January 24th, 2020  
Pam Knowler
Beautiful image! Looking forward to seeing that gorgeous red flower!
January 24th, 2020  
Peter H
Amazing that they grow so quickly.
January 24th, 2020  
