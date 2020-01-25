OCD

If my husband finds loose coins lying around the house, he has to pile them up into neat little piles. Just one of his ways. Me? I just throw them in a dish or on my desk somewhere and then root around to find them when I am in a hurry.



His way is probably better, but it does make me smile to see the neat little stacks on windowsills or worktops.



If you're unfamiliar with these coins, they are a 50 pence piece in silver and the ones behind in the two tone are sterling pound coins. Further along the windowsill and out of sight - how symbolic given that 31st January approaches fast - are a lot of euros and cents.



Is it me or do pound coins and two pound coins remind you of chocolate coins and make you want to eat them? Yup, probably just me.......