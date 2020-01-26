Previous
For Taffy......to compare
For Taffy......to compare

Mine is taking her sweet time too! Having sat and looked at the bulb who was doing nothing visible for a few months, but clearly busy beneath the surface, she then shot up 2" a day last week with an amazing burst of action.

This week, she is opening up but achingly slowly, like yours!

Don't know if you saw the first image I posted on this trio - that was early on 24th (and she looked like that on 23rd and 22nd too!). The second image was yesterday, so I was sure I would wake up to flowers this morning.......

Third image was taken just now. Not two flowers but four in there......but not out yet! Maybe tomorrow??

Amused at how different my dining room wall colour looks, dependent on the time of day I took the photo too.
Casablanca

@taffy
January 26th, 2020  
tony gig
Lovely shots.
January 26th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Neck a neck ladies I think @casablanca @taffy
Looking wonderful with a gorgeous colour appearing!! I wonder what tomorrow will bring?
January 26th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shots, these are interesting plants, though have never owned one.
January 26th, 2020  
