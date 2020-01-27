Previous
Time flies.....except.... by casablanca
Photo 1033

Time flies.....except....

....when you are waiting!

For a pan to boil.....
For a special day to come....
For a flower to bloom!

If you've been following the adventures of the amaryllis by Taffy and me, you'll know where I am coming from this morning!!

A couple of the blooms are mid opening but not there yet. But I am hoping......

......tomorrow!!
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
Mine's still leaves, now about 2' long!!!
January 27th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What's the saying 'Tomorrow never comes!' I hope you are singing and saying nice words to your flowers!! Patience dear friend they will arrive in their own time!! The flowers are secretly laughing at you!! Great image of time flying by!!
January 27th, 2020  
Wylie ace
nice gentle processing, delivers your message well
January 27th, 2020  
