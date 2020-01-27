Sign up
Previous
Next
Time flies.....except....
....when you are waiting!
For a pan to boil.....
For a special day to come....
For a flower to bloom!
If you've been following the adventures of the amaryllis by Taffy and me, you'll know where I am coming from this morning!!
A couple of the blooms are mid opening but not there yet. But I am hoping......
......tomorrow!!
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1211
photos
184
followers
69
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th January 2020 9:53am
View Info
View All
Public
View
JackieR
ace
Mine's still leaves, now about 2' long!!!
January 27th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
What's the saying 'Tomorrow never comes!' I hope you are singing and saying nice words to your flowers!! Patience dear friend they will arrive in their own time!! The flowers are secretly laughing at you!! Great image of time flying by!!
January 27th, 2020
Wylie
ace
nice gentle processing, delivers your message well
January 27th, 2020
