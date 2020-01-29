Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1035
Golden Rain
Couldn't see a rainbow, but the mixture of sunshine and rain by the seagull made the drops look golden. Gull didn't seem bothered either way! Very stately looking chap, master of all he surveys.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
29th January 2020 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
I guess he sees a lot of water! lovely light.
January 29th, 2020
