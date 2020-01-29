Previous
Next
Golden Rain by casablanca
Photo 1035

Golden Rain

Couldn't see a rainbow, but the mixture of sunshine and rain by the seagull made the drops look golden. Gull didn't seem bothered either way! Very stately looking chap, master of all he surveys.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I guess he sees a lot of water! lovely light.
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise