First Crocus

Today is a dull grey day again, but yesterday there was a splash of sunshine and I spotted our first crocuses in the garden on the bank. Lovely to see the colour returning to the garden again.



In my corner of England, the Winter has been pretty mild so far. Just the odd frost or lower temperatures now and then, but no snow or ice this year. Still time, of course! But the forecasts are milder this year, so maybe not.