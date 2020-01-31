Independence Day dawns

So after years of unpleasantness, political chaos and neighbours, friends and family falling out with each other over the referendum question, we finally arrive at what has been dubbed Independence Day and at 11pm tonight, Britain finally leaves the EU.



More to come after that in terms of deal negotiation for trade etc and as no-one has a crystal ball, no-one can be entirely sure what will happen and how it will all go, but one thing is for certain: we leave tonight and that door closes.



What is needed more than anything right now is a positive vision for the future path ahead and a determination to simply get on with it now and make it into something good for our nation. Let's do it.