Independence Day dawns by casablanca
Photo 1037

Independence Day dawns

So after years of unpleasantness, political chaos and neighbours, friends and family falling out with each other over the referendum question, we finally arrive at what has been dubbed Independence Day and at 11pm tonight, Britain finally leaves the EU.

More to come after that in terms of deal negotiation for trade etc and as no-one has a crystal ball, no-one can be entirely sure what will happen and how it will all go, but one thing is for certain: we leave tonight and that door closes.

What is needed more than anything right now is a positive vision for the future path ahead and a determination to simply get on with it now and make it into something good for our nation. Let's do it.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
I do feel sad today as we leave Europe but it was the majority vote of the people in the referendum so let’s finally get on with it and make it a success! Lots to sort out and lots of unknowns but my hope is that all the anger and nastiness we have had these last three years will hopefully stop. Decision made. Job done. Let’s make a success of it! The UK is strong and together we can do it!
January 31st, 2020  
