Taking on the Flash of Red challenge this month. If you are new on 365, it means a whole month of black & white images and an option to have a selective colour "flash of red" on 14th for Valentine's Day.There are themes each week and this first week is "Forms in Nature." You can find details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red I took this photograph a couple of nights ago and thought I would use it today to kick the month off as I loved the last light on the thick clouds and the little dot of the star with the crescent moon.Nature has many many forms and shapes. Enjoy yourself finding some!