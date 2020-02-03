Previous
3: Forms in Nature: Marshland Pools by casablanca
Photo 1040

3: Forms in Nature: Marshland Pools

This is an RSPB Reserve, reclaimed in an industrial area by the River Thames. I liked the contrast of landscape and pools of water withg the steaming chimney of industry behind and the dots of people walking along the sea wall.

Day three of Flash of Red B&W challenge.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
