Photo 1040
3: Forms in Nature: Marshland Pools
This is an RSPB Reserve, reclaimed in an industrial area by the River Thames. I liked the contrast of landscape and pools of water withg the steaming chimney of industry behind and the dots of people walking along the sea wall.
Day three of Flash of Red B&W challenge.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
365 Main Album
SZ-31MR
3rd February 2020 11:34am
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
