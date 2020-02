4: Forms in Nature: Forest

Back in my local woods today for day 4 of the B&W "Flash of Red" challenge.



Trees have always held a fascination for me. I love the way they grow for such a long time and stand so resilient against the elements.



Unsurprising that they are often shown as representing wisdom or enchantment and holding secrets in literature. We wonder, if they had eyes, just how much they would have seen and understood of the world around them over the many years.