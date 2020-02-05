Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
5: Forms in Nature: Amaryllis
Taffy's Amaryllis grew five flowers from the one head! Mine was only four but hey, pretty dramatic anyway! The colour version is on my Extras today.
https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2020-02-05
Day five of forms in nature for Flash of Red challenge.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1223
photos
185
followers
73
following
285% complete
View this month »
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Latest from all albums
142
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
143
1042
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th February 2020 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Casablanca
ace
@taffy
You are right, this is about the only way to capture them all from above!
February 5th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely capture!! These flowers are so dramatic. Next year I am definitely growing one or maybe two!!
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close