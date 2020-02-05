Previous
5: Forms in Nature: Amaryllis by casablanca
Photo 1042

5: Forms in Nature: Amaryllis

Taffy's Amaryllis grew five flowers from the one head! Mine was only four but hey, pretty dramatic anyway! The colour version is on my Extras today.
https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2020-02-05

Day five of forms in nature for Flash of Red challenge.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Casablanca

Casablanca ace
@taffy You are right, this is about the only way to capture them all from above!
February 5th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely capture!! These flowers are so dramatic. Next year I am definitely growing one or maybe two!!
February 5th, 2020  
