7: Forms of Nature: Spikes

Thanks for all the birthday wishes for my "diamond geezer" yesterday, he was most touched and thanks you all.



We had a splendid night out at the Royal Albert Hall watching Cirque du Soleil performing "Luzia." Awesome!



Teenager is beginning to improve under Mama TLC here at home and hope to get him back to the island and training early next week, so long as Storm Ciara lets the ferries run! A batten down the hatches weekend here in the UK with Gale Force 8 to 9 expected over a prolonged period.



Freezing and frosty here this morning but bright and a blue sky up there. Looking up through the branches of a tree at the plane flying past high up.