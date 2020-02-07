Previous
7: Forms of Nature: Spikes by casablanca
Photo 1044

7: Forms of Nature: Spikes

Thanks for all the birthday wishes for my "diamond geezer" yesterday, he was most touched and thanks you all.

We had a splendid night out at the Royal Albert Hall watching Cirque du Soleil performing "Luzia." Awesome!

Teenager is beginning to improve under Mama TLC here at home and hope to get him back to the island and training early next week, so long as Storm Ciara lets the ferries run! A batten down the hatches weekend here in the UK with Gale Force 8 to 9 expected over a prolonged period.

Freezing and frosty here this morning but bright and a blue sky up there. Looking up through the branches of a tree at the plane flying past high up.
7th February 2020

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca
@robz Talked about you yesterday as we got out of the tube at Lancaster Gate, right by where I met you, and walked across Kensington Gardens to the Albert Hall. Made me smile thinking of you and Errol!
February 7th, 2020  
Pam Knowler
Oh yes I see the plane now!! So pleased you had a lovely evening - sounds wonderful!! Good news that the "boy" is recovering well. A mother's love can be so healing!! LOL!!
February 7th, 2020  
