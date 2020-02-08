Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1045
8: Forms in Nature: Storm Approaching
Storm Ciara is arriving this weekend and already it is windy and there are some hefty clouds around. Some brave souls up there in an aeroplane heading somewhere else. I wonder where.......
I loved the way the plane trail was luminous against the clouds.
Batten down the hatches, Britain! Here comes Ciara.......
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1226
photos
186
followers
73
following
286% complete
View this month »
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Latest from all albums
1039
1040
1041
143
1042
1043
1044
1045
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th February 2020 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Maggiemae
ace
oh,blimmin...heck!...Not.another.storm!...We.might.have.another.too-..battering.the.east.coast.of.Australia.at.the.moment!....Batten.all.hatches!
February 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close