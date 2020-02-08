Previous
Next
8: Forms in Nature: Storm Approaching by casablanca
Photo 1045

8: Forms in Nature: Storm Approaching

Storm Ciara is arriving this weekend and already it is windy and there are some hefty clouds around. Some brave souls up there in an aeroplane heading somewhere else. I wonder where.......

I loved the way the plane trail was luminous against the clouds.

Batten down the hatches, Britain! Here comes Ciara.......
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
oh,blimmin...heck!...Not.another.storm!...We.might.have.another.too-..battering.the.east.coast.of.Australia.at.the.moment!....Batten.all.hatches!
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise