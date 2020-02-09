Previous
9: Architecture: Highly Strung by casablanca
9: Architecture: Highly Strung

Storm Ciara is pounding us as I type, so staying put indoors today!

Architecture takes many forms - buildings, of course, but also any man made structure and to me, this is one of the finest.

Well, I would say that. I am a musician by trade and have played this particular instrument since I was 3 years old. It is a section of the internal string board inside my upright Yamaha piano.

Teenager continues to steadily improve, but hasn't stopped coughing yet. With no ferries and travel difficult or suspended today, I think he is not missing much on his Watersports Instructors course right now. Hopefully well enough to return in a couple of days. Such a treat to have him home again, though I wish it were not because he is ill.

(PS Slightly confused as the original list said to move to Architecture today, but the current post says tomorrow.......but I don't imagine it is a problem!)
9th February 2020

