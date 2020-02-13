13: Architecture: Homeward Bound

This was my view as the car ferry left Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight this morning with me and my duct taped car on board! I do love a port. And I love watching as it moves further and further away and the sea comes between you. Not pretty structures but something about them I really like.



In answer to your questions yesterday, yes, we are considering moving to the island.

And yes, thanks to duct tape and prayer, I made it all the way home today in torrential rain. That was actually helpful. I wanted to drive slower because of the issue with my faulty boot latch, particularly in the conditions of strong winds and heavy rain, and other people drove slower too because of the conditions, making it far less dangerous on the motorways for me to be a slight slowcoach!



My friend sent me a message, saying she had prayed an angel would sit on the boot of my car and stop it opening! Brilliant image :) Glad and relieved to be safely home.