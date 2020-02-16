16: Glimpse of everyday: Signing

The theme moves on today (or tomorrow for people who want lines to match in their calendar) and the subject is "Glimpse into your everyday (still life)."



I have a tough week ahead with not a lot of time available and have never done Still Life, so will save that for another time when I can give it more thought. So I have opted for giving you a glimpse into aspects of my everyday life to fulfil half the specification!



These are my hands in the middle of doing the sign for "quickly" in BSL. I already wear hearing aids and have been learning Sign Language for the last 18 months for two reasons:

1. If my ears ever do deteriorate to the point where I need it as my main source of communication, I already have the skill.



2. If my ears don't deteriorate much further, I have the skill to talk with deaf people.



Seemed like a win win to me!



Storm Dennis still raging.......