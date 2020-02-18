18: Glimpse of everyday: Physio

Last Spring, a Dr told me I needed to have ankle surgery. I was in a lot of pain and could only just about hobble half a mile, and having been used to hiking 10 miles easily this was not normal for me.



He wanted to break my heel, take out a wedge, straighten it up and put two pins in there, debride and repair damaged tendons and sew back a ligament that had become detached when I had an avulsion fracture 10 years earlier. The MRI also revealed some substantial subchondral cysts in the foot (synovial fluid sacs associated with arthritis).



Having watched my hubby work to get back mobility after a serious skiing accident and emergency surgery on his shattered ankle at the Christmas, I wasn't keen!



So I put it on hold and went off to find some help and advice from the owner of my Gym. He put me together with a Phsyio on site to work in tandem on a program to see what we could do.



My daily routine includes lots of calf raises in various forms to strengthen the ankle and load the tendons to kick them into working properly again and I was delighted that after 4 months working on it, I clearly had no need of surgery.



Today, I still have to keep working on it or it goes backwards. I can manage up to 7 miles in a day now walking before those subchondral cysts in my foot get irritated. They will never go away - arthritic thing - but managing them so I can live to the maximum possible is my daily goal. The ankle tendons are much much stronger and have restabilised the foot, so I am winning.



Getting older is not for wimps methinks, but where possible I am a great believer in being proactive about my body and doing the best I can with it. It's the only one I have after all!