I love cooking and spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. I love baking cakes, I love creating fresh dishes from scratch and as I recall the Hairy Bikers saying in one programme, it's amazing how many exciting dishes begin with one chopped onion.I don't usually chop with my left hand, but just this once as I needed my right to press the camera shutter.......in honour of Paul, @pej I became a temporary "southpaw!"