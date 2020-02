24: Low Key: Time Flies

Thanks for your encouraging thoughts and tips on my first Low Key attempt yesterday with Kanan Jarrus.



Today it is my Teenager's Half Hunter Pocket Watch. He always wears this with a suit and anything else he can, but not currently with a wetsuit for obvious reasons! Time's not the same as my watch so maybe it needs a new battery.....or winding up.....or something!



Finding Low Key quite a challenge to get enough light in the right places but not too much. Any tips welcome.