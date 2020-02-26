26: Low Key: Macavity

I love this little cat made out of nuts and bolts. He lives on top of my woodburning stove in my lounge. He is such a dark colour that he disappears from view unless the light catches him in the evenings.



Shone my trusty little lamp on him and he looked most surprised to be discovered!



Macavity's a Mystery Cat: he's called the Hidden Paw -

For he's the master criminal who can defy the Law.

He's the bafflement of Scotland Yard, the Flying Squad's despair:

For when they reach the scene of crime - Macavity's not there!