29: Low Key: Me and My Boy by casablanca
29: Low Key: Me and My Boy

This is a Willow Tree figurine I have on the windowsill near my desk. I have two there. One of a dancing couple and this one, which I always see as me and my son, especially as the hair is gingery on both of them.

I think this is my favourite from the whole month.

And this is the last day of Black and White "Flash of Red" Month. I have really enjoyed it. Adding a calendar view of the whole month together just for fun on my Extras.

Watching Storm Jorge causing trouble out of my window this morning and thinking of all my friends in other areas of the country who are struggling with flooding.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
wendy frost ace
Lovely low key and figurine enhanced with the touch of light on the edges .Fav
February 29th, 2020  
