1: Rainbow Challenge: My Dolls

Rainbow Challenge: My Dolls
Rainbow Challenge: My Dolls

I have had these dolls for most of my life My mother made their clothes, just as she made most of mine back in the 60s and 70s.

I love the neatness of the knitting on the baby doll's dress (with matching knickers, of course!) and the lovely lace trim on my older girl doll. She has always been excellent at art and crafts of all kinds.

Rainbow Challenge, if you have not met it before, is a designated colour for each day of the week that cycles through the month so that your calendar at the end is in colour stripes. Rather fun.

You can read the post and see the colour cycle here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43226/rainbow-challenge-2020
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Sarah Bremner ace
Oh they are gorgeous. Reminds me of ones I had....but having had four little sisters I really couldn't say where they spent later days.
Nice memories though.
March 1st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
They are lovely! I don’t have any dolls from my childhood but I do have a few from my daughters, also with hand made clothes, ready for my granddaughter.
March 1st, 2020  
