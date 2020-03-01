1: Rainbow Challenge: My Dolls

I have had these dolls for most of my life My mother made their clothes, just as she made most of mine back in the 60s and 70s.I love the neatness of the knitting on the baby doll's dress (with matching knickers, of course!) and the lovely lace trim on my older girl doll. She has always been excellent at art and crafts of all kinds.Rainbow Challenge, if you have not met it before, is a designated colour for each day of the week that cycles through the month so that your calendar at the end is in colour stripes. Rather fun.You can read the post and see the colour cycle here: