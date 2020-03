4: Rainbow: RNLI

Appropriate little yellow fellow since I have a family full of sailors. RNLI are marvellous people we support and hope never to need! He came from an RNLI shop.



Had a super evening with my Teenager. Seeing him again tonight before heading home Thursday. Very wet here today and he is out there sailing, but he is so loving dinghy, it is a joy to hear him and the guys he is training with talk about it. ⛵️