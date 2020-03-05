Previous
Next
5: Rainbow: Pencil Case by casablanca
Photo 1071

5: Rainbow: Pencil Case

I love the sheen on this pencil case. I use it now but it went up Everest and back with my son 2 years ago when he trekked to Base Camp. Memories!

Very wet day here on the island today but I leave to drive home shortly. It has been an absolute joy to see my boy again and his course mates. I shall smile all the way home!
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and sheen.
March 5th, 2020  
Monique ace
Pretty
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise