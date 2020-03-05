Sign up
Photo 1071
5: Rainbow: Pencil Case
I love the sheen on this pencil case. I use it now but it went up Everest and back with my son 2 years ago when he trekked to Base Camp. Memories!
Very wet day here on the island today but I leave to drive home shortly. It has been an absolute joy to see my boy again and his course mates. I shall smile all the way home!
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1254
photos
183
followers
70
following
293% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
5th March 2020 7:27am
Tags
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colour and sheen.
March 5th, 2020
Monique
ace
Pretty
March 5th, 2020
