6: Rainbow: Boiling Hot

For red this week, I posted the outside of my kettle. This is the inside. When it is switched on, it has a blue light inside for no reason I can fathom except that it looks cool through the visibility panel!



Had a superb time visiting my boy. Tough journey home in heavy rain with very low visibility and my boot latch failed again. Water ingress would seem to be the common denominator, so I was Duct Tape Girl all the way home again and you would have laughed to see me in the queue for the ferry trying to wipe enough water off the car to get the duct tape to stick in a torrential downpour! Rather like shovelling snow while it is still snowing!!



Ordered a part and hubby just took it in this morning to get it sorted out.