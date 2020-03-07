Sign up
Photo 1073
7: Rainbow: Comfort
My Teenager's favourite colour is purple and this fleece blanket belongs to him. Great for an extra layer in the car or wrapping yourself up in on a Winter's day when you're reading.
And there we are......first round of colours complete. Back to pink tomorrow!
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Tags
rainbow2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely purple image! It does look like a really comforting blanket.
March 7th, 2020
