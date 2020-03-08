Sign up
Photo 1074
8: Rainbow: Pink Bling
I love this scarf. Such a pretty colour and I love the little shiny stones in it too. My husband brought it back from Thailand from a business trip a few years ago.
Starting the Rainbow cycle again. One week down, 3 to go!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Tags
rainbow2020
Peter H
ace
That is pink, this I can confirm! I'm a great fan of having collections of things that resonate with memories.
March 8th, 2020
