10: Rainbow: Always a Rebel

This is one of my favourites of the cards my hubby received for his recent 60th birthday. We are all big Star Wars fans and watched the series "Star Wars Rebels" at weekends with our Teenager and loved it.



The young fella is Ezra Bridger, around whom the series begins with his pal with an amazing deep voice, Zeb and the little droid bursting with personality nicknamed Chopper.



I was very impressed at our friend getting hold of a card with these guys on - they are not particularly common!



And a perfect orange for the day today.