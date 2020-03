This is a completely awesome book, if you happen to be a fan of Thunderbirds, which everyone in our house is! Full of photos, trivia and information, it's the ultimate book about Gerry Anderson's creation of heroes.The book was a gift from my parents to our son on his 16th. Marvellous choice! And a fabulous Thunderbird 2 green for the day. F.A.B. Scott......Not to mention, it has one of the best ever theme tunes! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mqh3NtUClz4