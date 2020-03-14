14: Rainbow: Feathered Purple

This wonderful purple case is one of those RFID things you put your contactless cards inside to protect them from being used without your permission by a card thief nearby. A kind of Faraday Cage against theft. Works very well.



The earrings are ones I bought to wear on my Teenager's 18th birthday last Summer as purple is his favourite colour.



Wanted something to break up the card holder with and they seemed to fit the bill.



By the way, if you have a keyless car (I don't!) keep your car key in a tin inside your house, not out loose. It works on the same principle and the metal protects the signal from being accessed with software from outside the house.