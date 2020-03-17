Previous
17: Rainbow: A nice pot of tea by casablanca
17: Rainbow: A nice pot of tea

I am English to the core. Almost everything in life is improved by a nice pot of tea.

This mini figurine is one of three I collected years ago from Yorkshire Tea and I thought in these crisis days, my orange aproned little bear and her pot of tea could bring comfort and cheer.
Casablanca

