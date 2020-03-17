Sign up
Photo 1083
17: Rainbow: A nice pot of tea
I am English to the core. Almost everything in life is improved by a nice pot of tea.
This mini figurine is one of three I collected years ago from Yorkshire Tea and I thought in these crisis days, my orange aproned little bear and her pot of tea could bring comfort and cheer.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
