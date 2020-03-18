Previous
Next
18: Rainbow: Light Blue on Yellow by casablanca
Photo 1084

18: Rainbow: Light Blue on Yellow

This is a bottle of my favourite Summer perfume, the Dolce and Gabbana "Light Blue Italian Zest." It is light with lovely citrus notes and makes me think of Summer.

I am holding the bottle up against the top of a canvas print of hubby and me on a beach in Cornwall a good few years ago that the Teenager took at sunset. Quite pleased with how well it works!
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
I don’t know this perfume but it makes for a beautiful image against that backdrop!
March 18th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Sell it to DnG for adverts in high end magazines
March 18th, 2020  
Hazel ace
I like your creativity.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise