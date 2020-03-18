Sign up
Photo 1084
18: Rainbow: Light Blue on Yellow
This is a bottle of my favourite Summer perfume, the Dolce and Gabbana "Light Blue Italian Zest." It is light with lovely citrus notes and makes me think of Summer.
I am holding the bottle up against the top of a canvas print of hubby and me on a beach in Cornwall a good few years ago that the Teenager took at sunset. Quite pleased with how well it works!
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th March 2020 7:05am
Tags
rainbow2020
Pam Knowler
ace
I don’t know this perfume but it makes for a beautiful image against that backdrop!
March 18th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Sell it to DnG for adverts in high end magazines
March 18th, 2020
Hazel
ace
I like your creativity.
March 18th, 2020
