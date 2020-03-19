19: Rainbow: Knapford and All Change

This is the roof of our wooden railway station in the Thomas the Tank Engine range. It is Knapford Station, of course, if you know the stories!



My hubby was asked to work from home instead of travelling into London on Monday evening and now my Teenager's course was cut short just a week before he was due to qualify. I am travelling to the island today to collect him and bring him home with all his kit.



They hope to re-open the centre where he is training at some point in the Summer, but nobody really knows for sure, of course. His job offer is now on hold and they hope to bring the course members all back again to complete the course at some point in the future. Until then, he will be back at home with us.



In many ways, I wish it were possible for him to remain on the island as there are only 2 cases of the virus there and it's a much calmer environment than London.



But it is what it is. London will, I am sure, be in lockdown very soon now. 40 Tube stations have closed this morning and I anticipate all venues, bars, restaurants, clubs etc being forced to close as there are those defying the recommendations and still meeting, creating crowds. With a rise of 900 cases in London, this can't be allowed any longer.



We await further news and take it all one day at a time with as much love, humour and positive thinking as we can to conquer the fear and plan to use the days as positively as we can until "normality" can return, however that will look when it does.