20: Rainbow: Pensive

This is my hubby reflected in a painting by a local Isle of Wight artist, hung on the wall of our room at our favourite B&B where we stayed last night.



Emotional saying goodbye to people who have become friends, not knowing when we will see them again. But we hold on to hope that we will.



Bringing our son home today and we take life from here, one day at a time, and hope for the best for ourselves and those we love.