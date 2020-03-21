21: Rainbow: Arrival

Further to our news of the past couple of days, we are now home again from the island with our son. He's being as positive as possible, having had his course cut short just one week before qualifying because of coronavirus closure.



We now hunker down in a country where all the social areas - pubs, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms etc were all closed down by the Govt last night. Shops remain open for now.



This wall is in my Teenager's bedroom. Purple is his favourite colour and for the uninitiated the image is the corner of a Star Wars poster and the ship is a TIE fighter.