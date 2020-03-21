Previous
21: Rainbow: Arrival by casablanca
Photo 1087

21: Rainbow: Arrival

Further to our news of the past couple of days, we are now home again from the island with our son. He's being as positive as possible, having had his course cut short just one week before qualifying because of coronavirus closure.

We now hunker down in a country where all the social areas - pubs, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms etc were all closed down by the Govt last night. Shops remain open for now.

This wall is in my Teenager's bedroom. Purple is his favourite colour and for the uninitiated the image is the corner of a Star Wars poster and the ship is a TIE fighter.
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
You have such creative shots for your rainbow. Glad your son is home safe with you.
March 21st, 2020  
Amy Shaylor ace
My sons bedroom wall is purple. It’s his fav colour too. I like the composition of this photo.
March 21st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Awesome wall colour. Stay safe in this crazy world
March 21st, 2020  
