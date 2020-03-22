22: Rainbow: Dr Music

Happy Mother's Day to all who are celebrating today, as we are in the UK. Hard to not visit today and hard for those who only have memories and find today poignant. My love is with all of you, whatever your circumstances today and I thank God for the gift of good memories and photography.



My pink today is a corner of my multi coloured music stand. My mum in law bought it for me more than 20 years ago and we love its brightness.



Something we will do more of in these days of isolation is play music. It has a way of bypassing the worries and uplifting the soul.



Hubby and son are excellent violinists, son also plays classical guitar beautifully, I play piano, guitar and lots of other things but one of my greatest loves too is singing.



I'd encourage you to sing in these days. It doesn't matter if you think the sound you make is sweet or not. Just sing. It releases endorphins, it suppresses cortisol in your body, it lessens depression, it deepens your breathing, it is an expression of emotion and taps into joy unexpectedly. It's good for you. Give it a try!



