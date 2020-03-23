23: Rainbow: Anyone for cricket?

I went to Lord's Cricket Ground for the first time in their Centenary Year, 2014. Absolutely loved it. Hubby is very knowledgeable about cricket, but I understand little of it. I just LOVE watching it. Such an elegant sport, so he sat next to me with his binos, occasionally saying odd words like "square leg" whilst intently watching the action and I took photos, taking great pleasure in catching an image of the ball mid air between bowler and batsman.



These were Christmas stocking gifts I bough my hubby that year. Little drinks coasters and a miniature souvenir Lord's Centenary cricket ball. Iconic and a useful red for today's colour!