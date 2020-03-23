Previous
Next
23: Rainbow: Anyone for cricket? by casablanca
Photo 1089

23: Rainbow: Anyone for cricket?

I went to Lord's Cricket Ground for the first time in their Centenary Year, 2014. Absolutely loved it. Hubby is very knowledgeable about cricket, but I understand little of it. I just LOVE watching it. Such an elegant sport, so he sat next to me with his binos, occasionally saying odd words like "square leg" whilst intently watching the action and I took photos, taking great pleasure in catching an image of the ball mid air between bowler and batsman.

These were Christmas stocking gifts I bough my hubby that year. Little drinks coasters and a miniature souvenir Lord's Centenary cricket ball. Iconic and a useful red for today's colour!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
You took a great photo and you painted a pretty picture with your words - so close to home! :)
March 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise