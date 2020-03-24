24: Rainbow: Indian Elephant

So we wake up in the UK to lockdown today. I have two errands I must complete to help my parents this morning and then that is it. Home again for the forseeable future until the Govt says otherwise, except for buying food or medicines.



Rainbow is a good thing to have this month. Rainbows are symbols of hope, the promise of the faithfulness of God, a thing that delights the soul on a rainy day when those glorious colours appear in the sky. Colour is such a beautiful gift. Enjoy it in these dark and difficult times, it lifts the soul.



For today's orange, I have an elephant caught in a patch of sunlight hanging as a set on a beaded vertical string in my son's study. It was a gift for him from a couple of dear friends who had returned from a trip to India.