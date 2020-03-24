Previous
24: Rainbow: Indian Elephant by casablanca
Photo 1090

24: Rainbow: Indian Elephant

So we wake up in the UK to lockdown today. I have two errands I must complete to help my parents this morning and then that is it. Home again for the forseeable future until the Govt says otherwise, except for buying food or medicines.

Rainbow is a good thing to have this month. Rainbows are symbols of hope, the promise of the faithfulness of God, a thing that delights the soul on a rainy day when those glorious colours appear in the sky. Colour is such a beautiful gift. Enjoy it in these dark and difficult times, it lifts the soul.

For today's orange, I have an elephant caught in a patch of sunlight hanging as a set on a beaded vertical string in my son's study. It was a gift for him from a couple of dear friends who had returned from a trip to India.
24th March 2020

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
298% complete



Photo Details

Newbank Lass
He is a lovely colour.
March 24th, 2020  
Hazel
A beautiful elephant! I have to say that actual rainbows are a bit too fleeting for me - disappeared before I can hardly compose the shot. I have only been out once so far - up the road on my scooter (Ray walking beside). Now I have a question: Does a ride on a scooter come into the category of exercise?! I think not!
March 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae
I like your words - perhaps as we all think! Light is all important!
March 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
