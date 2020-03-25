25: Rainbow: Molly

"Molly is a powerful, bright yellow steam engine. She is proud of her strength, and is happy to put it to use as one of Sodor's bigger engines. She often works pulling empty trucks to the coaling plant. Being a sensitive engine, she often worries about fading into the background. Sometimes taking "empties" makes her feel less important and sad, but in the end, she will usually see that it is a vital part of operations and an important task after all."



Thomas the Tank Engine series, of course! The above quote is from the fan wiki. And helpful Molly is being my yellow for today. Thanks, Molly!



I think one of the hardest roles to play is to do nothing and wait. Many of us are being called upon to do that in Lockdown. Patience and adherence will win us time, save lives - maybe our own or those of the ones we hold dear - and buy time for our health services and the scientists busy working on a vaccine. It may not seem important, but like Molly pulling those empty trucks to the coal yard, it is essential and how extremely helpful it was will only be seen in retrospect.



Hang in there, dear friends. We can get through this together.